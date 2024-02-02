Traffic accident involving cars from Kyrgyzstan occurs in Kazakhstan

A traffic accident involving two cargo vehicles with Kyrgyz license plates occurred on Karaganda — Balkhash highway in Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to preliminary information from the duty officers of the competent authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, one person was killed and one more was hospitalized in serious condition.

The embassy will continue the work to clarify the details of the traffic accident and provide assistance to injured citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic if necessary.