A man was killed in a traffic accident in Bishkek. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on February 17. Lexus car crashed into a pole.

«34-year-old man lost control of the vehicle, and the car crashed into a pole. As a result, the driver died before the ambulance came. The passenger, 39-year-old woman, was hospitalized,» the traffic police informed.