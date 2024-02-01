Official car of Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan gets into traffic accident

Car of the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan got into traffic accident. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information.

The road accident occurred on Manas Avenue, near the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan. The official BMW car of the diplomatic mission collided with a Hyundai Sonata.

«Employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service are working at the scene. The causes of the road accident are being established,» the department said.

It is noted that the Ambassador of the PRC in Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen is also present at the scene.