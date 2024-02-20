17:15
Woman killed in traffic accident on Osh – Batken – Razzakov road

Driver of a car fell asleep at the wheel and got into a road accident on Ravat section of Osh — Batken — Razzakov road. The passenger died. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

«A car with license plates of Uzbekistan crashed at a high speed into a special vehicle, which sprinkled the road with inert anti-slip materials. According to preliminary data, the driver fell asleep at the wheel,» the statement says.

According to the ministry, employees of DEP No. 2 were not injured.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications urges drivers to observe a rest and sleep regime, and to be more careful while driving during unfavorable weather and climatic conditions, in particular snowfall.
