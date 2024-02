Traffic accident involving 26 cars occurred on Western Europe — Western China highway near Nurlykent village, Zhualin district. The cause of the road accident was a strong snowstorm and ice on the highway, Tengrinews.kz reports.

According to police department of Zhambyl region, the road accident occurred on the morning of January 31 at the 567th kilometer of the road.

«Due to bad weather conditions, a traffic accident occurred involving four passenger buses, four trucks and cars. There are no deaths. 25 people turned to the central district hospital in Momyshuly village for medical assistance,» the statement says.