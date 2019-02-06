19:14
Nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan detained in Moscow

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were detained in Moscow. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

The embassy hotline received information about the detention of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. It has been found out that citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were detained in Parus shopping center located near Petrovsko-Razumovskaya metro station. The check was sanctioned due to a crime registered in the area, the suspect is a person with Asian appearance.

According to the results of check of documents confirming the right to stay in the Russian Federation, nine citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were released.
