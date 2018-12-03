40 Kyrgyz citizens deceived, left without work and housing in Russia

Forty citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who came to work in Russia, remained on the street. The deceived migrants recorded a video message and posted it on Facebook.

According to them, they are 300 kilometers away from Moscow without money. Women are also among them.

«We came to Russia to work at a construction site. The company that sent us to Russia deceived us. Forty Kyrgyz are standing in 20-degree frost outside now,» they said in the video.

According to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow brought migrants to a hotel.

«Yesterday, representatives of the Embassy and the Migration Service met with them. We decide what to do next,» the Embassy informed 24.kg news agency.