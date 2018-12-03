14:25
USD 69.85
EUR 79.55
RUB 1.05
English

40 Kyrgyz citizens deceived, left without work and housing in Russia

Forty citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who came to work in Russia, remained on the street. The deceived migrants recorded a video message and posted it on Facebook.

According to them, they are 300 kilometers away from Moscow without money. Women are also among them.

«We came to Russia to work at a construction site. The company that sent us to Russia deceived us. Forty Kyrgyz are standing in 20-degree frost outside now,» they said in the video.

According to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow brought migrants to a hotel.

«Yesterday, representatives of the Embassy and the Migration Service met with them. We decide what to do next,» the Embassy informed 24.kg news agency.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Regions of Kyrgyzstan with largest number of people leaving country announced
Half of Kyrgyzstanis to withdraw from black list of Russia until end of amnesty
Kyrgyzstan establishes Council on Relations with Compatriots Abroad
Kyrgyzstan included in top 10 countries - suppliers of migrants to Russia
Almost 250,000 Kyrgyzstanis left country to work in Russia in 2018
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018