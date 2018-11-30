13:02
Half of Kyrgyzstanis to withdraw from black list of Russia until end of amnesty

Half of Kyrgyzstanis will be withdrawn from the black list of the migration service of Russia until December 10. The Chairman of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov announced this at a meeting of Respublika-Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

According to him, the service is now conducting explanatory work among Kyrgyzstanis about a migration amnesty in Russia.

«We hope the majority of them will be able to use this chance. According to our information, the number of Kyrgyzstanis in the black list will be halved,» said Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov.

According to him, the black list includes 70,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan who violated the migration laws of Russia.

In mid-October, the Russian Federation announced an amnesty for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. It is in force until December 10, 2018.
