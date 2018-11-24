Tajikistan to get benefits in a year after accession to EEU

«The main channel for Tajikistan to get benefits from joining the union, which will work quickly, literally within a year, is the single labor market of the Eurasian Economic Union,» Andrei Petrosyan, head of the Eurasian Development Bank Center for Integration Studies said at the Eurasian Economic Integration conference.

According to him, since 2015, Tajikistan has been substantively considering the possibility of joining the Eurasian Economic Union. The issue is studied by the country’s expert community and the economic bloc of the government of the republic. At the same time, the experts of the EDB are confident that Tajikistan is most closely of EEU countries connected with the Russian and Kazakhstan economies.

In 2001-2014, Tajikistan was a member of the Eurasian Economic Community. Since 2015, it has been considering the feasibility of joining the EEU.

«Accession to the union will have a positive effect for Tajikistan. Labor migrants from this republic will join the general labor market, and the volume of remittances will increase. The wages of migrants will partially reach the level of salaries of citizens of Russia and Kazakhstan. Estimates of the growth of migrant earnings after Tajikistan’s accession to the EEU range from 9 to 28 percent. The growth of remittances is expected to be at the level of 15–25 percent,» Andrei Petrosyan summed up.