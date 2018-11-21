Kyrgyzstan moves to digitalization, but population not ready

Advisor to the President of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Dogoev told reporters about preparations for Digital Kyrgyzstan program.

According to him, the program Digital Kyrgyzstan was developed on the instructions of the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov. International practice shows that digitalization will lead to an increase in GDP, creation of new jobs and improvement in the quality of services.

«The analysis showed that 60 percent of the population is not ready for a digital transformation. To change this, it is proposed to develop a minimum set of skills. We plan to train 1 million people, including 5,000 employees. Regardless of the location, everyone should have an opportunity to get government services,» Dastan Dogoev said.

A digital state should include Electronic Government, Electronic Parliament, Electronic Justice, Digital Economy. Specialists are working on creation of these blocks.