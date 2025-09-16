14:21
President of Kyrgyzstan transfers some ministerial powers to Tunduk

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the decree «On Measures to Further Improve Digital Transformation in Public Administration.»

According to the presidential press service, the changes are aimed at fostering competition in the development, modernization, and maintenance of state information systems.

Under the new decree, a joint-stock company with 100 percent state ownership will be established on the basis of the state institution Tunduk. It will assume the functions of several organizations — the Center for Digital Education, the Center for Digitalization of Social Protection, E-Health (except for medical statistics), and Fair Trial. These entities will be dissolved, with their employees and material resources transferred to Tunduk.

Certain functions, such as maintaining medical statistics and developing healthcare information systems, will remain under the Ministry of Health.

Tunduk and the state enterprise Kyzmat have been designated as the sole operators for developing and maintaining information systems of most government agencies, local government bodies, and state enterprises. Exceptions include the Ministry of Finance, the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the Tax and Customs Services, law enforcement agencies, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Bishkek City Hall.

In addition, responsibility for policy development and oversight in the field of biometric data has been transferred to the State Agency for Personal Data Protection, while Kyzmat has been designated as the technical operator for processing biometric data in state documents.

The decree will enter into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/343684/
views: 265
