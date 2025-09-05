Officials announce key digital transformation projects in science sector

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan held a strategic working meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development and the Education Department of Tunduk JSC.

According to the ministry’s press service, participants discussed in detail the digitalization plan for introducing new information systems, mechanisms for their integration with existing infrastructure, and the necessary amendments to the regulatory framework.

Three high-priority projects, scheduled for short-term implementation, were highlighted:

1.National diploma verification system

Development of a centralized service for digitizing, recording, and verifying the authenticity of higher education documents. The system will significantly simplify verification procedures for employers and citizens, while helping combat document forgery.

2. G-Cloud platform

Deployment of a secure cloud infrastructure to enable safe data exchange and shared use of computing resources among government agencies. The platform is expected to improve inter-agency efficiency and reduce state IT expenditures.

3. Synchronization of digital solutions

Alignment of the list, technical requirements, and development stages of new information systems planned by the ministry with the overall «e-government» architecture to ensure compatibility and future scalability.