Courts switch to digital format: Law on online hearings adopted in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law amending the Administrative Procedure Code, Civil Procedure Code, and Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The document will enter into force on January 1, 2026.

The law introduces into procedural legislation the concepts of videoconferencing, online broadcasting of court hearings, digital legal proceedings, and a «guaranteed message delivery service.» This digital service will allow courts to send summonses and other notifications to trial participants with confirmation of receipt.

Digital legal proceedings and «electronic» cases

After the law comes into force, administrative, civil, and economic cases can be conducted not only on paper but also in a fully digital format.

Court rulings, protocols and other documents will be considered equivalent to paper versions if they are signed with a digital signature or an identifier through the Unified Identification System. Paper documents will be digitized and added to the electronic case file.

A judge will be able to change the form of proceedings — from paper to digital and back — by issuing a separate order. In the digital format, automatic case distribution between courts and judges will also be allowed (except for cases of exclusive jurisdiction).

Claims, complaints and objections through online system

Statements of claim, administrative lawsuits, appeals and cassation complaints, objections, and applications for review based on newly discovered circumstances will be able to be submitted to the court through the digital judicial system by filling out an online form and signing it with a digital signature or identifier.

Court decisions will also become available in electronic form: parties to the proceedings will be able to review them and download duplicates through the digital system. Sending a decision in this manner will be considered proper delivery.

Notifications via SMS, e-mail and special delivery service

Courts will be authorized to notify participants of proceedings through:

registered mail;

SMS messages;

a guaranteed message delivery service;

telephone messages, telegrams, fax;

e-mail and other communication channels that allow confirmation of sending and receipt.

For administrative cases, it will be possible to upload case materials to the digital system. This will also be considered proper notification, and the parties will be able to review the materials online on their own.

Mandatory audio and video recording of hearings

Audio and video recording of court hearings becomes mandatory in administrative and civil proceedings. The recording will be considered the official protocol, while a brief written summary with key details about the hearing and the digital tools used will be added to the case file.

Hearings without audio or video recording will be allowed only in exceptional cases — to protect the rights of participants or when technical issues cannot be resolved. In such cases, the court clerk must draw up an act explaining the reasons.

Participants in the proceedings will have the right to review not only the written protocol but also the audio and video recordings, as well as submit comments if any recording errors occurred.

Videoconferencing and online broadcasting

The new regulations provide detailed rules for participation in court sessions via videoconference:

parties, witnesses, experts, interpreters and specialists will be able to join remotely, including from personal digital devices;

the court will verify their identity through the Unified Identification System;

witnesses and experts may provide digital acknowledgements of responsibility;

these rules also apply to appellate courts.

In cases of repeated misconduct during a hearing, the court will be able to restrict a participant’s ability to speak, mute their microphone and, if necessary, turn off their video for part or all of the session.

In addition, the court, either on its own initiative or upon motion from the parties, may authorize online broadcasting of the hearing on television, radio or the internet. When doing so, the court must take into account the interests of justice, transparency, and the rights and safety of the participants.

Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code

The Criminal Procedure Code has been amended to allow summoning participants to court via SMS, a guaranteed message delivery service, telephone message, telegram, fax, or email. If these technical means are not available, the traditional summons will be used.