Nearly 4,000 kilometers of fiber-optic Internet network laid in Kyrgyzstan

At least 212 communication nodes have been built, over 3,900 kilometers of fiber-optic Internet network have been laid, and 30 backbone nodes have been deployed in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025 to enhance digital connectivity. A total of 3,882 facilities — including schools, hospitals, and other institutions — have been connected to high-speed Internet. Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov announced at a press conference.

According to the minister, the ministry was renamed in March to reflect new priorities in artificial intelligence, innovation, and sustainable digital solutions. A new state-owned Tunduk JSC was established. It includes institutions from the education, labor, healthcare, and judicial sectors.

Through the State Portal of Electronic Services, citizens now have access to 178 digital services, with 122 of them fully automated. Tunduk mobile app continues to grow in popularity:

Over 3 million downloads;

Nearly 9 million services provided.

Available features include applications for ID cards and certificates, property registration, school enrollment, e-CMTPL insurance policy, and much more.

Abandoning paper certificates To eliminate bureaucratic procedures and streamline public service delivery, the government approved transition to paperless communication between state bodies in April 2025. The document provides for the termination of the issuance and request of paper certificates if the relevant information is available through digital services, including through Tunduk mobile application. An analysis of the Unified Register of Public Services showed that 393 out of 447 services (88 percent) are subject to full or partial digitalization, including the possibility of electronic filing of applications and elimination of paper documents.

«The first Digital Code was adopted in the Kyrgyz Republic on August 4 — a normative act governing digital rights, data protection, economic development and identification in the digital space. The document is aimed at eliminating legal gaps and creating a sustainable digital environment,» the minister emphasized.

He noted the launch of G-Cloud cloud platform, which is now hosting key state systems such as Passport, e-Kyzmat, and the Vehicle Registry.

At least 700 million soms were allocated for the digital economy, of which over 605 million have been already used.