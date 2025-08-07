17:56
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.09
English

Nearly 4,000 kilometers of fiber-optic Internet network laid in Kyrgyzstan

At least 212 communication nodes have been built, over 3,900 kilometers of fiber-optic Internet network have been laid, and 30 backbone nodes have been deployed in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025 to enhance digital connectivity. A total of 3,882 facilities — including schools, hospitals, and other institutions — have been connected to high-speed Internet. Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov announced at a press conference.

According to the minister, the ministry was renamed in March to reflect new priorities in artificial intelligence, innovation, and sustainable digital solutions. A new state-owned Tunduk JSC was established. It includes institutions from the education, labor, healthcare, and judicial sectors.

Through the State Portal of Electronic Services, citizens now have access to 178 digital services, with 122 of them fully automated. Tunduk mobile app continues to grow in popularity:

  • Over 3 million downloads;
  • Nearly 9 million services provided.

Available features include applications for ID cards and certificates, property registration, school enrollment, e-CMTPL insurance policy, and much more.

Abandoning paper certificates

To eliminate bureaucratic procedures and streamline public service delivery, the government approved transition to paperless communication between state bodies in April 2025.

The document provides for the termination of the issuance and request of paper certificates if the relevant information is available through digital services, including through Tunduk mobile application.

An analysis of the Unified Register of Public Services showed that 393 out of 447 services (88 percent) are subject to full or partial digitalization, including the possibility of electronic filing of applications and elimination of paper documents.

«The first Digital Code was adopted in the Kyrgyz Republic on August 4 — a normative act governing digital rights, data protection, economic development and identification in the digital space. The document is aimed at eliminating legal gaps and creating a sustainable digital environment,» the minister emphasized.

He noted the launch of G-Cloud cloud platform, which is now hosting key state systems such as Passport, e-Kyzmat, and the Vehicle Registry.

At least 700 million soms were allocated for the digital economy, of which over 605 million have been already used.
link: https://24.kg/english/338840/
views: 103
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026
First Lady participates in "Digital Skills for All: New Faces" Forum
Kyrgyzstan works on mutual recognition of digital documents within EAEU
Citizens under 50 years old no longer be issued paper certificates
Government agencies of Kyrgyzstan switch to digital personnel documents
Akylbek Japarov: Digital government is no longer a dream, but reality
Kyrgyzstan has made progress in digitalization of public services — President
Kyrgyzstan's project in top 20 best global digital initiatives
Center for Digitalization of Social Protection established under Labour Ministry
Smart Bazhy electronic system included in top 4 customs systems in world
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
7 August, Thursday
17:50
No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games
17:36
Russia and Kyrgyzstan mark 155th anniversary of cooperation in education
17:30
Munarbek Saipidinov accused of sale of state land brought to Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Nearly 4,000 kilometers of fiber-optic Internet network laid in Kyrgyzstan