Digital transformation of agricultural sector underway in Kyrgyzstan

Digital transformation of the agricultural sector is being implemented in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Asel Kenenbaeva, said in an interview on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, an analysis of government services conducted earlier showed that out of 26 services provided by the ministry, only three had been automated, while the rest were still handled on paper.

«In the past, entrepreneurs and farmers had to physically visit all our departments and agencies to obtain the necessary documents. Today, work is underway to digitalize nearly 80 percent of the public services provided by our ministry. By the end of the year, they will be fully available online. We are also developing an agro-portal to make it easier for farmers and entrepreneurs to access our services. The ministry oversees five departments, three services, and three institutes — large units that also require automation,» Asel Kenenbaeva said.

She highlighted five key areas where digitalization is essential:

  • water resources;
  • crop production;
  • livestock farming;
  • processing industry;
  • innovation.

«In addition, we are optimizing interagency cooperation processes, including with state banks, to simplify agricultural producers’ access to loans,» the deputy minister added.
