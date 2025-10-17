12:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.11
English

Digitalization of emergency care discussed at Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center

Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, Nurgul Adnaeva, held an on-site meeting at the Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the meeting participants discussed key digital issues, introduced digital technologies used in the center’s operations, and presented the functionality of the current automated management system, which provides:

  • Automatic call routing and ambulance crew assignment based on geolocation and traffic conditions;
  • The ability to track vehicle movements and coordinate the actions of emergency services in real time;
  • Data exchange with medical facilities to expedite patient hospitalization and their subsequent follow-up.

Nurgul Adnaeva instructed to carry out the necessary work to further integrate the information system of the Emergency Medicine Center into the national e-health platform and to submit proposals for implementation stages and timelines.
link: https://24.kg/english/347507/
views: 178
Print
Related
Digital transformation of agricultural sector underway in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan transfers some ministerial powers to Tunduk
Officials announce key digital transformation projects in science sector
Nearly 4,000 kilometers of fiber-optic Internet network laid in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026
First Lady participates in "Digital Skills for All: New Faces" Forum
Kyrgyzstan's project in top 20 best global digital initiatives
Center for Digitalization of Social Protection established under Labour Ministry
Kyrgyzstan to spend 600 million soms on digitalization in 2024
Digitalization can bring Kyrgyzstan up to $8 billion
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
17 October, Friday
12:27
Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days
12:24
Import benefits for specialized goods for persons with disabilities expanded
12:18
Kyrgyzstan to introduce electronic bracelets for domestic abusers
12:02
FAO’s 80th anniversary: Kyrgyzstan issues commemorative postage stamps
11:53
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3