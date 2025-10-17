Digitalization of emergency care discussed at Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center

Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, Nurgul Adnaeva, held an on-site meeting at the Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the meeting participants discussed key digital issues, introduced digital technologies used in the center’s operations, and presented the functionality of the current automated management system, which provides:

Automatic call routing and ambulance crew assignment based on geolocation and traffic conditions;

The ability to track vehicle movements and coordinate the actions of emergency services in real time;

Data exchange with medical facilities to expedite patient hospitalization and their subsequent follow-up.

Nurgul Adnaeva instructed to carry out the necessary work to further integrate the information system of the Emergency Medicine Center into the national e-health platform and to submit proposals for implementation stages and timelines.