17:16
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026

Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in hosting a meeting in 2026 for ministers responsible for information and communication technologies from the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The initiative was proposed by Azamat Zhamangulov, Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the 4th meeting of heads of digital agencies held in Karamay, China.

The forum brought together representatives from key digital authorities of SCO countries and served as a platform to discuss current trends, challenges, and prospects for digital transformation in the region.

Azamat Zhamangulov noted that the rapid development of digital technologies is having an increasingly significant impact on the economy, the social sector, and public administration systems.

«Today, information and communication technologies play a key role in ensuring sustainable growth, improving quality of life, and building trust between countries. The SCO is becoming a real platform for practical cooperation and the exchange of digital solutions,» he said.

Kyrgyzstan presented its achievements in digitalization, including the development of e-government infrastructure, the expansion of digital services for citizens and businesses, and the implementation of innovative solutions in cybersecurity, education, and public services sectors.

Particular attention was paid to Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to expand digital accessibility in the regions and to develop open platforms for citizen—government interaction. Zhamangulov emphasized that digital transformation in the country is viewed as a key foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its commitment to deepening multilateral cooperation in the digital sphere, prioritizing the exchange of best practices, coordination of regulatory frameworks, development of joint IT platforms, cybersecurity, and digital literacy programs.
link: https://24.kg/english/333170/
views: 65
Print
Related
Escalation in the Middle East: SCO member states issue statement
SCO may expand membership – discussions underway
First Lady participates in "Digital Skills for All: New Faces" Forum
Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its participation in SCO
SCNS Chairman meets with Director of SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure
Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO
SCO countries study visa liberalization opportunities
SCO exchanges to create single platform for cooperation
Meeting of SCO Heads of Government: Number of documents signed
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov to visit Pakistan
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Wednesday
17:14
Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity still unknown Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity...
17:01
Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months
16:59
Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026
16:57
Our decision on border brought peace and friendship to Central Asia — President
16:54
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins Grand Prix at Art Football 2025 Festival