Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026

Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in hosting a meeting in 2026 for ministers responsible for information and communication technologies from the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The initiative was proposed by Azamat Zhamangulov, Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the 4th meeting of heads of digital agencies held in Karamay, China.

The forum brought together representatives from key digital authorities of SCO countries and served as a platform to discuss current trends, challenges, and prospects for digital transformation in the region.

Azamat Zhamangulov noted that the rapid development of digital technologies is having an increasingly significant impact on the economy, the social sector, and public administration systems.

«Today, information and communication technologies play a key role in ensuring sustainable growth, improving quality of life, and building trust between countries. The SCO is becoming a real platform for practical cooperation and the exchange of digital solutions,» he said.

Kyrgyzstan presented its achievements in digitalization, including the development of e-government infrastructure, the expansion of digital services for citizens and businesses, and the implementation of innovative solutions in cybersecurity, education, and public services sectors.

Particular attention was paid to Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to expand digital accessibility in the regions and to develop open platforms for citizen—government interaction. Zhamangulov emphasized that digital transformation in the country is viewed as a key foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its commitment to deepening multilateral cooperation in the digital sphere, prioritizing the exchange of best practices, coordination of regulatory frameworks, development of joint IT platforms, cybersecurity, and digital literacy programs.