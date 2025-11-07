15:44
Kyrgyzstan to establish Innovative Fund for Digital Infrastructure Development

Kyrgyzstan will establish a special fund aimed at developing digital infrastructure, information technology, and communications. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the resolution, the regulations for the Innovative Fund for Digital Infrastructure, IT, and Communications Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies have been approved.

It will support digitalization projects, implement new solutions, modernize telecommunications, and develop services related to government services and digital security.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days.
