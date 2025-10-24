15:00
Cabinet designates agencies responsible for regulating digital sphere

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved a list of government bodies responsible for overseeing various areas of the country’s digital environment. The corresponding resolution was adopted as part of the implementation of the Sanitary Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which will take effect on February 5, 2026.

According to the document:

  • The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies has been designated as the sectoral regulator of the national digital ecosystem;
  • The Service for Regulation and Supervision in the Field of Communications under the same ministry will serve as the regulator of the telecommunications sector;
  • The State Agency for Personal Data Protection under the Cabinet of Ministers has been assigned regulatory functions in the area of personal data.

The agencies have been instructed to align their statutes and regulatory acts with the requirements of the Sanitary Code and this resolution.

The document will take effect on February 5, 2026.
