Kyrgyzstan included in top 10 countries - suppliers of migrants to Russia

Most of all migrants arrive in Russia from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan. The majority of foreigners are registered in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation. A spokesman for the Federation of Migrants of Russia said.

The Federation of Migrants of Russia analyzed selected indicators of the migration situation in the country as of September 2018. From January to September, at least 13.6 million people have been registered as migrants.

The largest number of foreign citizens was registered in the Central Federal District — 4.9 million people, 2.5 million of them — in Moscow, and 1.2 million — in Moscow Oblast.

The North-West Federal District takes the second place, where 3 million people have been registered; the largest number of foreign citizens arrived in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast (2.6 million).

Most often, people enter Russia from Uzbekistan (3.4 million people), Tajikistan (1.7 million), China (1.4 million), Ukraine (1.3 million), and Kyrgyzstan (620,400), which is followed by Kazakhstan (502,400 people), Azerbaijan (490,300), Armenia (490,200), Moldova (367,200) and Belarus (339,000.)

Earlier, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a law on criminal liability for fictitious registration of foreign citizens. A person will be held criminally liable if a foreigner is registered in a room where he or she does not intend to live, or if the receiving party does not intend to provide this room to them.