15:09
USD 69.85
EUR 78.48
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan included in top 10 countries - suppliers of migrants to Russia

Most of all migrants arrive in Russia from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan. The majority of foreigners are registered in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation. A spokesman for the Federation of Migrants of Russia said.

The Federation of Migrants of Russia analyzed selected indicators of the migration situation in the country as of September 2018. From January to September, at least 13.6 million people have been registered as migrants.

The largest number of foreign citizens was registered in the Central Federal District — 4.9 million people, 2.5 million of them — in Moscow, and 1.2 million — in Moscow Oblast.

The North-West Federal District takes the second place, where 3 million people have been registered; the largest number of foreign citizens arrived in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast (2.6 million).

Most often, people enter Russia from Uzbekistan (3.4 million people), Tajikistan (1.7 million), China (1.4 million), Ukraine (1.3 million), and Kyrgyzstan (620,400), which is followed by Kazakhstan (502,400 people), Azerbaijan (490,300), Armenia (490,200), Moldova (367,200) and Belarus (339,000.)

Earlier, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a law on criminal liability for fictitious registration of foreign citizens. A person will be held criminally liable if a foreigner is registered in a room where he or she does not intend to live, or if the receiving party does not intend to provide this room to them.
link:
views: 40
Print
Related
Flash mob #SalamMigrant launched on social networking sites
Almost 250,000 Kyrgyzstanis left country to work in Russia in 2018
Migrants transfer $ 1.9 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Number of legal migrants increases after Kyrgyzstan’s accession to EEU
Total check of migrants carried out in Tula
About 70,000 Kyrgyzstanis blacklisted in Russia
Many blacklisted Kyrgyzstanis to be allowed to enter Russia
46 Kyrgyz citizens left without money and job in Turkey
Migrants transfer $ 1.7 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Popular
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking