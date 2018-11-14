At least 66 children killed, over 300 injured in traffic accidents in 2018

At least 1,130 traffic accidents involving children took place in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months of 2018. Director of Road Safety project Chynara Kasmambetova told today at a briefing.

According to her, 66 children who got into traffic accidents died, 1,307 people were injured.

In his turn, Tilek Otorov, an inspector of press service of the traffic police, said that the number of traffic accidents involving children was decreasing.

«In total, since the beginning of the year, 4,871 traffic accidents have occurred in the republic. This figure is 5.1 percent lower than last year. In total, 525 people died traffic accidents, which is 2.7 percent less. At least 7,379 people were injured. This figure is 4.8 percent lower than last year. The number of injured children in traffic accidents decreased by 4.8 percent, and the killed — by 23.3 percent,» said Tilek Otorov.

He added that the agency annually carried out prevention of child injuries on the roads.