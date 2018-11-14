Five most dangerous intersections in Bishkek named

There are five intersections in Bishkek where traffic accidents involving children occur most often. Director of Road Safety project Chynara Kasmambetova told today at a briefing.

According to her, dangerous areas are located near schools and childcare facilities.

One of the dangerous areas where traffic accidents involving children take place most often is the intersection of Ryskulov Street and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard. There is no road marking, no pedestrian crossing.

One more dangerous site is Mambetov Street in Vostok-5 microdistrict. There is a large flow of pedestrians, including children.

Three more dangerous areas are intersections at Moskovskaya and Beishenaliev Streets, Akhunbayev and Maldybaev Streets, as well as Akhunbayev and Shota Rustaveli Streets.