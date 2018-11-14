15:09
USD 69.85
EUR 78.48
RUB 1.03
English

Five most dangerous intersections in Bishkek named

There are five intersections in Bishkek where traffic accidents involving children occur most often. Director of Road Safety project Chynara Kasmambetova told today at a briefing.

According to her, dangerous areas are located near schools and childcare facilities.

One of the dangerous areas where traffic accidents involving children take place most often is the intersection of Ryskulov Street and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard. There is no road marking, no pedestrian crossing.

One more dangerous site is Mambetov Street in Vostok-5 microdistrict. There is a large flow of pedestrians, including children.

Three more dangerous areas are intersections at Moskovskaya and Beishenaliev Streets, Akhunbayev and Maldybaev Streets, as well as Akhunbayev and Shota Rustaveli Streets.
link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Driving schools believe drivers themselves guilty of traffic accidents
Bishkek to host peaceful march in memory of victims of traffic accidents
Speeding, entering oncoming line-main causes of traffic accidents in Kyrgyzstan
Children from 10 to 14 years most often suffer in road accidents in Bishkek
Popular
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking