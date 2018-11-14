13:51
USD 69.85
EUR 78.48
RUB 1.03
English

President Jeenbekov to new officials: Less sleep, more work

«You have to sleep less, and work more. You will be able to gain credibility only through tireless work,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov after the oath of three new ministers.

According to him, the oath was taken by the young people who have already experienced the bitterness and strength of the civil service. «We have been discussing the problems of social development for a long time. The newly appointed young ministers have trials ahead. Do not forget about the oath you took during your work and after leaving your post,» the head of state instructed the new ministers.

Recall, new Foreign Affairs Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov and Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulugbek Kochkorov took the oath today.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to attract young personnel to state service
President of Kyrgyzstan makes statement on Day of History, Memory of Ancestors
Sooronbai Jeenbekov stands for open dialogue between government and media
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public
Sooronbai Jeenbekov opens two plants in Osh region
President of Kyrgyzstan promises to ensure targeted use of donor funds
President Jeenbekov meets with presidents of Turkey and Moldova in Istanbul
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov
Jeenbekov participates in events dedicated to 95th anniversary of Turkey
President of Kyrgyzstan criticizes Minister of Agriculture
Popular
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking