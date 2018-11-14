President Jeenbekov to new officials: Less sleep, more work

«You have to sleep less, and work more. You will be able to gain credibility only through tireless work,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov after the oath of three new ministers.

According to him, the oath was taken by the young people who have already experienced the bitterness and strength of the civil service. «We have been discussing the problems of social development for a long time. The newly appointed young ministers have trials ahead. Do not forget about the oath you took during your work and after leaving your post,» the head of state instructed the new ministers.

Recall, new Foreign Affairs Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov and Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulugbek Kochkorov took the oath today.