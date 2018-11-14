Almost 250,000 Kyrgyzstanis left country to work in Russia in 2018

In the first nine months of 2018, at least 247,658 people left Kyrgyzstan to get a job in Russia. Parlamentskaya Gazeta reported.

According to it, main part of migrants in Russia are from Uzbekistan. Since the beginning of the year, 1,573.7 million people left the Republic of Uzbekistan with working goals. Tajikistan takes the second place with 790,116 people working in Russia. Ukraine with 347,272 migrants takes the 3rd place.

Kyrgyzstan is the fourth in the number of its citizens who arrived in Russia to work.

«Foreign citizens more often go to work in Moscow; since the beginning of the year 1,249.6 million migrant workers have been registered there. In addition, many foreigners came to work in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast (718,557 people), in Moscow Oblast (343,508 people) and Sverdlovsk Oblast (100,485 people). Krasnodar Krai, Samara, Novosibirsk and Irkutsk Oblasts, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Tatarstan are also popular among the labor migrants,» the media notes.