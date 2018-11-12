16:07
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to attract young personnel to state service

«The practice of attracting young, promising personnel to the state service will be continued,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at the opening of the Republican Youth Congress.

He noted that the state was aimed at forming a national school of managers, raising crisis managers.

Our task is to create conditions for broad participation of young people in real innovative projects aimed at development of the country; trust young people, rely on them and strengthen unity and connection between generations not in word, but in deed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«Our youth must be honest, educated, cultural, with a developed innovative mindset, ready to take responsibility for the fate of the Motherland,» the president stressed.

The head of state got acquainted with the projects presented at the congress:

— National body of managers;

— Introduction of innovations in agriculture;

— Creation of an online map of citizens’ appeals to local government bodies;

— Open Sky Initiative for Preservation of Ecology;

— Development of social entrepreneurship in the regions.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the state was ready to provide all possible assistance in supporting and promoting these and other projects, ideas raised by young people in the country, aimed at the development of the state.
