Kyrgyzstan will cooperate with the educational foundation Maarif. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated after a bilateral meeting with the head of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which took place as part of his official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The parties intended to sign an agreement on cooperation with this fund.

Recall, Turkey proposes to open a school of Maarif foundation in Kyrgyzstan as an alternative to Sapat educational school.