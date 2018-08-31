15:25
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
President of Uzbekistan congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the people and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the Independence Day.

«Over the years, friendly Kyrgyzstan has made significant progress in implementing social, political and economic transformations and reforms, the authority of the country in the international arena has been strengthened,» Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

«Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the high level of trust and mutual understanding in the Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations that has been achieved in recent years, the consistent expansion of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,» the Uzbekistan’s leader said.

«I appreciate the personal contacts that have developed between us. Our substantive and productive talks with you have demonstrated the shared views and the similarity of positions of the two states on the key issues of further deepening of interaction, as well as the regional agenda,» said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

We in Uzbekistan are resolutely committed to further development and strengthening of relations of traditional friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

«I am convinced that the continuation of an open and constructive dialogue, the consistent practical implementation of the agreements reached will contribute to deepening of Uzbek-Kyrgyz cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and support for the benefit of our countries and peoples, and also promoting peace and stability in the region,» congratulatory message says.
