The flights by Tez Jet Airline from Bishkek to Jalal-Abad and back, operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, were suspended for two weeks.

The airline refused to explain the reasons, referring to an internal order of the management.

The company specified that it was possible to buy a ticket for Sunday and fly to Jalal-Abad or from Jalal-Abad to Bishkek on this day.

Tez Jet also denied the information that the flights were terminated due to aircrafts shortage.