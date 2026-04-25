Kyrgyzstan receives modern helicopter pilot training simulator from Russia

Kyrgyzstan has received a modern helicopter pilot training simulator from Russia. The Ministry of Defense’s press service reported.

The equipment was transferred as part of military-technical cooperation.

The simulator simulates flights in adverse weather conditions, in the mountains, and at night, as well as emergency situations, including control system and engine failure.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan opened its first regional repair and training center for Mi-171 and Mi-8 helicopters in Ak-Chiy Free Economic Zone.