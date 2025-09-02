Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Today, September 2, Kyrgyzstan took another step toward developing its own aviation sector: the third Dash 8 Q400 aircraft for the state Asman Airlines arrived at Manas International Airport. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

According to the press service, the aircraft symbolizes steady progress.

«The acquisition of new aircraft will allow to expand flight routes, making air travel more accessible and convenient for residents across all regions of the country. The Dash 8 Q400 is a modern, reliable, and fuel-efficient aircraft with a capacity of up to 80 passengers. Its features make it an ideal regional aircraft for Kyrgyzstan, where connectivity between major cities and remote areas is especially important.

Asman Airlines also plans to further expand its fleet and is considering the acquisition of Airbus A320/A321 and Boeing 737 aircraft. This will enable new international routes and improve passenger service,» the statement says.

Asman Airlines is being established as a truly national air carrier, aimed at connecting cities, people, and hearts under the single sky of Kyrgyzstan. The arrival of the third aircraft is not just a fleet update—it is an investment in the future of aviation and the development of the entire country.