Air KG Airlines ceases operations

Air KG Airlines has officially ceased to exist. The former subsidiary of Manas International Airport JSC (now Airports of Kyrgyzstan) has been liquidated. Data on the website of the Ministry of Justice say.

The records indicate that the state enterprise Air KG Airlines under the Presidential Affairs Department has ended its operations.

The airline’s fleet consisted of four aircraft, including a new Beechcraft King Air 360. The reason for the closure remains unknown.

In 2023, it was reported that 100 percent of Air KG Airlines’ charter capital was transferred to the Presidential Affairs Department. That same year, Manas International Airport JSC repeatedly increased the company’s charter capital, which eventually reached 797.3 million soms.
