Issyk-Kul prepares for World Nomad Games with new power line construction

In the village of Grigoryevka in Issyk-Kul region, work has begun to strengthen energy infrastructure ahead of the 6th World Nomad Games.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a new 17.7-kilometer power transmission line is currently under construction.

Modern self-supporting insulated wires, resistant to weather conditions, are being used. In total, 535 poles and more than 1,200 insulators will be installed. Crews have already mounted about 200 reinforced concrete poles and more than 600 insulators.

At the same time, 16 kilometers of the existing network are being reconstructed. Worn-out aluminum wires and wooden structures are being replaced with self-supporting insulated cables and concrete poles. The modernization will also take place at Grigoryevka substation, where two new gas-insulated circuit breakers will be installed. The new equipment can automatically cut off power in case of short circuits, reducing the risk of large-scale outages.

All planned work is expected to be completed in June—July.