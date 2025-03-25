Low-cost airline AnadoluJet launches Bishkek – Istanbul flight

Low-cost airline AnadoluJet has launched Bishkek — Istanbul — Bishkek flights. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The flights were launched on March 25.

Flights will be operated daily in the morning.

AnadoluJet is a low-cost airline and a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, the largest Turkish airline. The company was founded in 2008 with the aim of providing affordable air travel while maintaining a high level of safety and quality of service.

The airline specializes in low-cost flights within Turkey and internationally, offering passengers convenient and affordable flights on a modern aircraft fleet.