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Central Asian countries create unified system of green barriers

A panel session «Green Shield of Central Asia: Regional System of Protective Forest Belts and Green Barriers (2026–2035)» was held as part of the 2026 Regional Ecological Summit in Astana. Akylbek Mazaripov, First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, participated in the session.

During the session, participants discussed current issues related to the development of a regional system of protective forest belts and green barriers as an effective tool for combating land degradation, desertification, and transboundary dust storms in Central Asia.

Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the initiative. Each participating state will identify priority areas for the creation of forest plantations, which together will form a unified regional system of green barriers.

The Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan — are participating in the initiative, with the support of international organizations and partners.

Following the panel session, a resolution «Green Shield of Central Asia» was signed, outlining key areas of cooperation for the period 2026-2035.

The document envisages the development of regional partnerships, implementation of sustainable natural resource management practices, and strengthening of measures to adapt to climate change.
link: https://24.kg/english/371884/
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