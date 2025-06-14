13:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan

Air Arabia airline has suspended flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan. A press release from the airline says.

According to it, flights to the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have been temporarily suspended.

It is noted that the decision was made «in connection with the current situation and the closure of airspace» in the Middle East.

Air Arabia also reported that some flights to other countries are delayed or rerouted.

On the night of June 13, Israel struck the IRGC headquarters in Tehran and key facilities of Iran’s nuclear program. As a result, IRGC commander Hossein Salami and several nuclear scientists were killed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the attack was directed against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The situation in the Middle East has sharply escalated, and the parties continue to exchange missile strikes.
link: https://24.kg/english/332716/
views: 164
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Iran
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Israel
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov
Kyrgyzstanis urged to follow safety measures in Iran
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport
Flights from Osh delayed due to drone attack threat in Moscow area
Osh-Almaty flight to be launched on May 28
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners
14 June, Saturday
13:03
Kyrgyzstani arrested in St. Petersburg for organizing illegal migration Kyrgyzstani arrested in St. Petersburg for organizing i...
12:33
13-year-old girl suspected of murdering her sister in Bishkek
12:16
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
12:03
Osh to host career forum to help schoolchildren choose profession
11:57
Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Iran