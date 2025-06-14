Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan

Air Arabia airline has suspended flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan. A press release from the airline says.

According to it, flights to the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have been temporarily suspended.

It is noted that the decision was made «in connection with the current situation and the closure of airspace» in the Middle East.

Air Arabia also reported that some flights to other countries are delayed or rerouted.

On the night of June 13, Israel struck the IRGC headquarters in Tehran and key facilities of Iran’s nuclear program. As a result, IRGC commander Hossein Salami and several nuclear scientists were killed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the attack was directed against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The situation in the Middle East has sharply escalated, and the parties continue to exchange missile strikes.