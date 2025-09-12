16:40
Hajj 2026: Muftiyat announces competition among airlines to transport pilgrims

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) announced a competition among airlines to organize the transportation of pilgrims for Hajj 2026. The muftiyat’s press service reported.

Applications will be accepted until October 6, 2025, and the competition will take place on October 8 in Bishkek.

Air carriers must hold all licenses and certificates recognized in Saudi Arabia and be able to operate direct flights from Bishkek and Osh to Jeddah and Medina. One of the requirements is to have at least four aircraft that meet international standards.

The winner of the competition will be required to transport 6,060 pilgrims from May 10 to May 20, 2026.

Hot meals of halal standard must be provided on board. The airline must also provide free tickets for members of the SDMK organizational headquarters and ensure the presence of its representatives at the airports of Jeddah and Medina during the pilgrimage.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan will start accepting applications from new candidates for Hajj 2026 on September 23. Citizens planning the Hajj 2026 are required to register within the established time frame, as late applications will not be accepted.
