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Kyrgyzstan triples egg imports, butter exports plunge 40-fold

In January—February 2026, Kyrgyzstan’s market of dairy products and eggs underwent dramatic shifts. The country’s dependence on imported chicken eggs surged sharply, while exports of domestically produced butter recorded a critical decline. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Butter exports decline

Butter shipments abroad have nearly come to a halt. Over the two-month period, the republic exported just 14.3 tons of butter worth 7,278.6 million soms. A year earlier, exports stood at 581.1 tons. This represents a 40-fold drop, down to just 2.5 percent of last year’s level. Nearly all exports were destined for Kazakhstan.

Egg imports surge

Imports of fresh chicken eggs reached 9,637 million, or 313.2 percent of last year’s level—an increase of more than threefold. The bulk of supplies to Kyrgyzstan’s domestic market came from:

  • Kazakhstan: 4,953.6 million eggs

  • Russia: 4,683.5 million eggs

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s own egg exports totaled just 349,920 eggs, all of which were shipped to Tajikistan.

Milk, kefir, and cheese

Trade in other dairy products showed mixed dynamics. Milk exports reached 1,721.1 tons (worth 107,645.9 million soms). Exports of buttermilk, kefir, and yogurt totaled 1,757.4 tons, with Kazakhstan as the main buyer (1,675 tons).

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan significantly increased imports. Imports of non-condensed milk rose by 44.1 percent to 650.2 tons. Cheese and cottage cheese imports reached 809.8 tons with a total value of 369,273.2 million soms, with Belarus as the leading supplier (458.3 tons).
link: https://24.kg/english/371893/
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