Kazakh airline launches direct Astana–Bishkek flight

Kazakh airline Qazaq Air is launching a direct flight between Astana and Bishkek, the company’s press service reported.

The new route Astana—Bishkek—Astana will begin operating on November 10.

According to the airline, the route is part of a broader program to strengthen transport connectivity among Central Asian countries, initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Flights will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

The introduction of direct air service will offer greater convenience for passengers and promote the development of business, tourism, and cultural ties across the region, the airline noted.