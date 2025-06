The first flight operated by Centrum Air from Tashkent to Bishkek took place today, June 24 — the plane successfully landed at Manas International Airport. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

This direction will be serviced on a regular basis twice a week — on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Thanks to this, the route between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will become even more accessible, and travel — more comfortable.