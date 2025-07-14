11:02
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek

Russian Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek and Dushanbe by the end of 2025. The airline’s Commercial Director, Anton Mattis, said.

«We currently operate flights from Tyumen to four destinations: St. Petersburg, Sochi, Makhachkala, and Osh (Kyrgyzstan). By the end of this year, we will launch flights on two more routes — Bishkek and Dushanbe. And there is a very high probability that there will be a seventh route — Khujand,» he said.

Nordwind Airlines previously operated seasonal flights on St. Petersburg — Tamchy route.
