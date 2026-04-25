 Avalanches expected in mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan

Due to expected precipitation and rising temperatures from April 25 to 30 avalanches and snow drifts are expected in mountainous regions of the Kyrgyz Republic, including on the Bishkek — Osh road at Too-Ashuu Pass, on Balykchy — Kazarman — Jalal-Abad road at Kok-Art Pass, and on Karakol — Enilchek road at Chon-Ashuu Pass.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that icy conditions are possible on the roads.

Drivers are required to keep a minimum distance of 500 meters between vehicles. In case of emergency, it is necessary to immediately call 112.