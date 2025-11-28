Aeroflot carries nearly half a million passengers to and from Kyrgyzstan

This year, Aeroflot transported nearly half a million passengers on flights to and from Kyrgyzstan. The Russian airline’s press service reported.

According to the company, 573,000 passengers traveled on routes between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in 2024 — almost 35 percent more than in 2023. Of these, more than 484,000 passengers flew between Moscow and Kyrgyzstan, while nearly 89,000 traveled on flights to and from Krasnoyarsk.

The company noted that growth remains positive this year as well: in the first ten months of 2025, passenger traffic between the two countries exceeded 459,000 people.

Currently, the Aeroflot Group’s route network covers key cities of Kyrgyzstan. Aeroflot operates flights from Moscow to Bishkek and Osh, Rossiya Airlines — from Krasnoyarsk to Bishkek and Osh, and the low-cost carrier Pobeda provides service between Moscow and Osh.