Suspect in attempted rape of 7-year-old girl detained in Bishkek

A suspect in the attempted rape of a seven-year-old girl has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

According to the press service, the incident was recorded on April 24 in Ak-Bosogo residential area. A citizen, driving by, noticed a young man attempting to drag a seven-year-old girl into a warehouse. He stopped and called for help. They subdued the man and called the police.

The detainee was identified as G.R., 23.

The incident was registered under Article 37-154 (attempted rape) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. An investigation is underway.

Police expressed gratitude to the concerned citizens who prevented this crime.