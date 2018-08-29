Security Council considers resonant appeals of citizens to president

The secretariat of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan considers resonant appeals of citizens. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Kyrgyzstanis are increasingly turning to Sooronbai Jeenbekov through social media.

In particular, Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev met yesterday with the former Spokeswoman for the State Ecological Inspectorate Anara Mambetalieva. As a result of the meeting, another meeting has been scheduled for the near future, where they will discuss and study the facts that were voiced on social networking sites.

Meeting with Aliya Asanbaeva, who informed about corruption facts on the railway, also took place.

The Secretary of the Security Council also met with the father of the deceased Burulai — Turdali Kozhonaliev. At the meeting, he was given explanations on the resonant criminal case. The case was sent to court, the trial tale place in September.

During a working trip to Jalal-Abad region, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with local residents. Former employee of the Bazar-Korgon Department of the State Registration Service, Taalaibek Isaev, appealed to the head of state to take the case against the ex-head of the regional State Registration Service, who «beat him up and injured him by a shot from a traumatic pistol in his office,» under his personal control.

Taalaibek Isaev is dissatisfied with the decision of the court, which in his opinion delivered a mild verdict, after which his offender — a state official — now holds the position of a municipal employee.

Having studied the appeal, the secretariat of the Security Council sent it to law enforcement bodies for legal assessment.