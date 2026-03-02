21:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.50
RUB 1.13
English

Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone

Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adilet Orozbekov, held an operational meeting with the heads of law enforcement, security, and other relevant agencies in connection with the escalating situation in the Middle East. The presidential administration reported.

The meeting participants discussed issues of cooperation between government agencies, paying particular attention to the situation of Kyrgyz nationals in the combat zone.

Orozbekov emphasized the need to take urgent measures to ensure their safety and organize their eventual return home.

He ordered 24/7 monitoring of the situation in the Middle East until it is fully stabilized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to:

  • determine the exact location and number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the risk zone;
  • work out the issue of their temporary placement in safe locations;
  • prepare an emergency evacuation plan from the conflict zone if necessary.

The Security Council Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining hotlines at the Foreign Ministry and missions abroad to provide advisory and practical assistance to compatriots.

Related news
About 22,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently in the Middle East
«We must ensure the safety of our citizens, both those staying directly in the combat zone and those facing difficulties at airports due to the closure of airspace. This is our direct responsibility,» he concluded.

The attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran began on February 28 with numerous air and missile strikes targeting cities and military facilities. In response, Tehran struck Israel and U.S. military bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Following the initial strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of the military operation.

Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, was killed, along with several other senior officials in Tehran.
link: https://24.kg/english/364230/
views: 194
Print
Related
About 22,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently in the Middle East
Kyrgyzstanis stranded in UAE: We are left to ourselves, money running out
MFA of Kyrgyzstan opens 24-hour headquarters amid Middle East situation
Adilet Orozbekov appointed Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Turkey backs Kyrgyzstan’s bid for UN Security Council seat
Kyrgyzstan promoted for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2027–2028
President meets with SС Secretaries of Central Asian states, Advisor of India
Sadyr Japarov meets with Security Council Secretaries of OTS members
Kyrgyzstan participates in 20th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kyrgyzstan calls for peaceful resolution of situation in the Middle East
Popular
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
2 March, Monday
20:01
Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance...
19:55
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
19:46
Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week
19:38
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
19:32
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement