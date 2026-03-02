Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone

Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adilet Orozbekov, held an operational meeting with the heads of law enforcement, security, and other relevant agencies in connection with the escalating situation in the Middle East. The presidential administration reported.

The meeting participants discussed issues of cooperation between government agencies, paying particular attention to the situation of Kyrgyz nationals in the combat zone.

Orozbekov emphasized the need to take urgent measures to ensure their safety and organize their eventual return home.

He ordered 24/7 monitoring of the situation in the Middle East until it is fully stabilized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to:

determine the exact location and number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the risk zone;

work out the issue of their temporary placement in safe locations;

prepare an emergency evacuation plan from the conflict zone if necessary.

The Security Council Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining hotlines at the Foreign Ministry and missions abroad to provide advisory and practical assistance to compatriots.

«We must ensure the safety of our citizens, both those staying directly in the combat zone and those facing difficulties at airports due to the closure of airspace. This is our direct responsibility,» he concluded.

The attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran began on February 28 with numerous air and missile strikes targeting cities and military facilities. In response, Tehran struck Israel and U.S. military bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Following the initial strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of the military operation.

Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, was killed, along with several other senior officials in Tehran.