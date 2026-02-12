Adilet Orozbekov appointed Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan

Adilet Orozbekov has been appointed Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Adilet Orozbekov was born in 1978. He graduated from the International University of Kyrgyzstan with a degree in Diplomacy and International Law, then completed training at the Academy of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

He speaks Kyrgyz, Russian, and English.

He holds the rank of State Civil Service Advisor, 1st Class. His military rank is Colonel.

He began his career in 2001 in the national security agencies and held various positions, including leadership ones, until 2017.

Since 2017, he had worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the National Coordinator for Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

2017–2019 — Referent at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing;

2023–2024 — Expert at the Situation Center of Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Since December 2025, he has served as State Inspector at the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement, and Security of the Directorate for Monitoring the Execution of Decisions of the President and Cabinet of Ministers of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.