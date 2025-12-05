18:43
Kyrgyzstan promoted for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2027–2028

A briefing of the Permanent Representatives of Central Asian states to the United Nations was held today at the UN headquarters in New York. During the event, Uzbekistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ulugbek Lapasov, reported on the outcomes of the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State held in Tashkent on November 16, 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the international community was informed at the briefing about the joint appeal signed by the region’s leaders, calling on UN member states to support the Kyrgyz Republic’s candidacy in the elections for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

Ulugbek Lapasov noted that the heads of state emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s nomination reflects Central Asia’s aspiration to strengthen its contribution to global peace and security. In this regard, the leaders called on the international community to support Kyrgyzstan’s bid, underscoring the region’s united backing of its role in global decision-making.

For her part, the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN, Aida Kasymalieva, expressed gratitude to the Central Asian states for their support, noting that this unity demonstrates the region’s shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and a constructive multilateral approach.

If elected, Kyrgyzstan will serve as a responsible and principled member of the Security Council and stands ready to work jointly to strengthen international security and ensure that the voices of all regions — especially developing and small states — are heard and taken into account.
