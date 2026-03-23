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Head of Border Service included in Security Council of Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed Decree No. 348 amending the document «On Certain Issues of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic» dated August 24, 2021.

According to the amendments, a new position has been added to the Security Council: the head of the state agency responsible for protecting the state border.

The Secretariat of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the decree.

In February, the president signed a decree separating the Border Service from the State Committee for National Security and transforming it into an independent state agency—the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/367017/
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