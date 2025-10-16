President meets with SС Secretaries of Central Asian states, Advisor of India

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asian countries and the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India.

During the meeting, regional and international security issues, countering terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, and cyber threats were discussed.

The head of state emphasized that, amid growing global tensions, peaceful coexistence and partnership with all countries in the region remain a foreign policy priority for Kyrgyzstan. «Transnational terrorism can only be effectively countered through joint efforts,» he stated.

Sadyr Japarov also outlined key areas of cooperation: combating transnational crime and drug trafficking, developing joint cybersecurity programs, and educating youth.

In turn, the meeting participants expressed their readiness to strengthen multilateral ties and noted the importance of continuing Central Asia — India dialogue as a platform for exchanging experiences and coordinating security efforts.