12:16
USD 69.40
EUR 80.32
RUB 1.03
English

Spokeswoman for State Ecological Inspectorate fired for anti-corruption picket

Spokeswoman for the State Ecological Inspectorate was fired for a single picket. The Deputy Director of the inspectorate, Rasul Artykbaev, informed 24.kg news agency.

He does not know what prompted the girl to organize the protest.

Rasul Artykbaev confirmed that Anara Mambetalieva was dismissed by the director’s order dated August 15. «Civil servants can be dismissed for non-compliance with their duties, in particular, they are prohibited from holding rallies and pickets,» he explained.

Anara Mambetalieva is not available for comment. She posted on Facebook that some employees of the State Ecological Inspectorate were involved in corruption.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Financial police transfer other 7.4 million to account for fighting corruption
SCNS transfers 141.6 mln soms to single account from fight against corruption
Budget receives more than 1 bln soms from fight against corruption in 2018
9 mln soms transferred to deposit account from fight against corruption
234 million soms transferred to combating corruption account for month
Financial police transfers first funds from fight against corruption
129.6 mln soms transferred to account from fight against corruption
Kyrgyzstanis again call Customs Service most corrupt state agency
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov charged with corruption
150 million soms received from fight against corruption
Popular
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains